Singapore: 37-Year-Old Man Hospitalized After Altercation at Downtown East Eatery; Investigations Under Way

A 37-year-old man is assisting police with investigations after a late-night altercation at Downtown East on Tuesday, December 9, left a bistro employee injured.

The following day, Jyu Yae Bistro posted on social media alleging that one of its staff members had been assaulted by a customer.

The eatery also released a video showing a man in a black T-shirt, shorts and white slippers confronting another man dressed in all black. In the footage, the man in shorts is seen hooking the other man's leg and pushing him to the ground, before appearing to kick toward him as he lay on the floor.

According to the bistro, the incident occurred at about 10.42 pm and involved an individual who acted "aggressively without reason" while staff were carrying out their duties. It added that the injured employee is receiving medical treatment in hospital and that a police report has been lodged.

A separate clip posted on Reddit showed a man with a similar appearance shouting at several people near the entrance of a mall. In the same video, another man dressed in dark clothes is seen sitting by the sliding doors before eventually getting up and walking inside.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were informed about an incident at 1 Pasir Ris Close, the address of Downtown East, on Tuesday night.

A 23-year-old man was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital with minor injuries.

Jyu Yae Bistro told The Straits Times that the customer involved will be permanently barred from all its outlets, citing "previous repeated behaviour concerns" related to the same individual. The bistro is part of Jyu Concepts, which operates three eateries.

The company stressed that it maintains zero tolerance for violence or abusive behaviour toward its staff.