Singapore: 37-Year-Old Man Charged Over Vandalism of Police Signage Along Stadium Place

A 37-year-old man was charged in court for his suspected involvement in a case of vandalism involving police property.

The police were alerted to the incident at about 4.10 pm on December 30, 2025, after a Crime Alert Signage belonging to the Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre was found deliberately damaged along Stadium Place.

Following ground enquiries and a review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the officers from the Bedok Police Division arrested the suspect on January 2, 2026.

The preliminary investigations indicate that he is also believed to be involved in a separate case of vandalising a public banner.

The man was charged in court with vandalism under Section 3 of the Vandalism Act 1966. The offence carries a penalty of a fine of up to S$2,000, or imprisonment of up to three years. Offenders are also liable to caning of not less than three strokes and not more than eight strokes.

In a statement, the police reiterated that they have zero tolerance for acts of vandalism and will take firm action against individuals who deliberately flout the law.