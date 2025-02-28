Singapore: 37-Year-Old Driver with Machete and Drugs in Van Arrested After Attempted Escape in Admiralty

A short automobile pursuit in Admiralty resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old motorist early on Thursday, February 27.

The police told The Straits Times that they had discovered 660 cartons of illegal cigarettes in his van, along with a machete, items believed to be controlled narcotics, and associated accessories.

At around 4.20 am, the officers were on patrol along Sembawang Drive when they gave the suspect the signal to halt so they could conduct a check.

According to Google maps, the van driver drove off, lost control, and skidded in Admiralty Drive, which is roughly a minute's drive away. Then, he left his van and fled on foot as officers followed him.

The illegal inventory was found when his van was searched while he was being held.

Around 11 am on Thursday, the footage of the pursuit's aftermath was uploaded to Facebook.

According to police, the suspect was taken to the hospital while conscious and subsequently detained for driving without a valid license, carrying a weapon in public, and perhaps committing drug-related offenses. Investigations into more traffic-related offenses are also underway.

His possible drug offenses and customs violations have been reported by police to Singapore Customs and the Central Narcotics Bureau, respectively. The investigations are still going on.