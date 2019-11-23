A 37-year-old Bangladeshi worker died at a construction site in Sengkang on Friday in a crane accident. Reports said that the man was taken to Sengkang General Hospital in an unconscious state where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement that the deceased worker "was caught between metal barricades and the counterweight of a crawler crane when the crane rotated". The spokesperson told Channel News Asia that Housing and Development Board (HDB) is the site developer at 339 Anchorvale Road, while the occupier has been identified as Ken Pal.

The spokesperson added: "MOM is investigating and has stopped all lifting operations at the work site." The worker was employed by construction company He Zhan. According to the police, they were informed about the crane accident at about 9 am on Friday. The police investigations are still ongoing.

Repeated accidents at construction sites

Deaths and injuries at a construction site is not new in Singapore. In March, a construction worker was injured at a site after a large concrete beam from a building had collapsed from the upper floors onto its lower floor multi-storied car park.

Last year in August, another similar incident had occurred after two construction workers were hit by a piece of framework that was being lowered to the ground a construction site in Kim Chuan Road (Defu South). After the incident, both of them were taken to the Changi General Hospital, where one worker died, while another worker was treated for severe injuries.

In June 2018, five workers were injured after a scaffolding fell from the ninth floor of a building at in Bukit Batok. MOM had said that the company, which was responsible for the construction of the building, Guan Ho Construction, had asked to adjourn the work until the investigation was over. In addition, MOM stated that the holding company for healthcare institutions, MOH Holdings were the developers of this project.