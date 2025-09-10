Singapore: 36-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in PIE Crash, Second Rider Sent to Hospital

A 36-year-old man died on Tuesday morning, September 9, in an accident involving two motorcycles along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The police and Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident, on the slip road to the Bukit Timah Expressway, towards Seletar Expressway, at about 6.30 am.

According to SCDF, the 36-year-old man, who was one of the motorcyclists, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. The other biker, a 32-year-old man, was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and he is assisting the authorities with the investigations.

A video of the accident's aftermath was uploaded to the Facebook page of Singapore Roads Accident.com.

On the right-most lane of the motorway, there are at least three police cars, a motorcycle, and a tow truck, in addition to traffic police officers.

Debris is scattered around a damaged motorcycle that is lying on the ground.

In addition to a blue tent used to cover the deceased man's body, traffic cones are visible positioned throughout the accident scene.

According to the Traffic Police's August mid-year report, there were 78 fatal traffic accidents from January to June, compared to 70 in the first half of 2024, and 79 fatalities overall.

Investigations by the police are still ongoing.