Singapore: 36-Year-Old Man Charged for Allegedly Driving at Officer, Fleeing Police Check in City Area

A 36-year-old man was charged after he allegedly refused to stop for a routine police check and drove his car towards an officer before fleeing the scene.

Murali Vigneshwaran was hauled to court on Tuesday, February 10, and handed three charges, including using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and dangerous driving. He is also accused of driving while under disqualification.

The police said that the incident took place on February 8 at about 1.50 am, when the officers on patrol along Coleman Street spotted Murali in his car and signalled for him to stop for a routine check. He allegedly failed to comply with their instructions.

According to charge sheets, Murali is accused of intentionally using criminal force by driving a white Mitsubishi car towards a police officer in an attempt to prevent the officer from carrying out his duties. He then allegedly sped off, drove against the flow of traffic and collided with a taxi that had the right of way, causing the taxi's front bumper to detach. No injuries were reported.

The police added that the car was later found abandoned along Central Boulevard, where officers discovered items believed to be controlled drugs. Officers from the Central Police Division and the Traffic Police subsequently established Murali's identity and arrested him later the same day.

In court, the police prosecutor said that Murali is believed to be involved in drug-related cases and sought a one-week remand to facilitate investigations, including scene visits and the tracing of possible accomplices. The judge granted the application, and Murali is set to return to court on February 16.

Those convicted of using criminal force to deter a public servant from performing his duty can be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both. An offender found guilty of dangerous driving faces a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both, and may also be disqualified from driving.