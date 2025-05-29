Singapore: 36-Year-Old Driver Dies in Fatal Accident Involving Two Lorries on Braddell Road

A 36-year-old driver died on Tuesday, May 27, after an accident involving two lorries along Braddell Road before Bishan Flyover.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were informed about the accident at about 2 pm.

The SCDF added that two people were found trapped in the driver's seat of the lorries. It further said that they had to be rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The police told CNA, "A 36-year-old male lorry driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away."

"The other 59-year-old male lorry driver and his 48-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital. Police investigations are ongoing," police added.

Reports stated that all the three were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The accident led to hours-long traffic along Braddell Road and the surrounding areas, including Lornie Highway.

Lornie Viaduct was closed for almost six hours and reopened at 8.40 pm. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) first informed that motorists about the viaduct closure at about 2.20 pm on its official X feed.

However, the motorists reported that the viaduct was closed till 7.25 pm. This added to peak-hour traffic, with the jam stretching to as far as Adam Road.

A traffic police officer also blocked vehicles from entering Lornie Viaduct near the MacRitchie area.