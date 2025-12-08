Singapore: 36 Under Investigation for Suspected Illegal Online Gambling and Misuse of Bank Accounts

The Singapore police are investigating 36 individuals, aged between 16 and 69, for their suspected involvement in illegal online gambling activities and for allegedly allowing their bank accounts and Singpass credentials to be misused.

The probe follows a series of coordinated gambling suppression operations conducted between November 10 and 21.

According to the police, officers from the Specialised Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department uncovered evidence suggesting that the group had either participated in unlawful online betting or facilitated such activities by providing access to their financial and digital identity accounts.

More than S$10,000 in suspected criminal proceeds connected to these activities has since been frozen.

Thirteen of the individuals are believed to have used illegal gambling websites or mobile applications and made transactions through bank accounts controlled by gambling syndicates. They are being investigated under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

The remaining 23 individuals are suspected of selling or surrendering control of their bank accounts and Singpass credentials, allegedly enabling syndicates to move illicit funds. Some reportedly fell prey to fraudulent job advertisements that claimed bank account access was needed for employment verification, while others are suspected of deceiving banks into issuing accounts before passing the details to unknown parties.

These individuals are being investigated under the Computer Misuse Act, the Penal Code, and the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

The police also highlighted the legal consequences tied to such offences. Those found guilty of gambling with unlawful service providers under the Gambling Control Act face fines of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Individuals who relinquish their banking facilities to support illegal gambling operations may be jailed for up to two years or fined up to S$5,000 under the Computer Misuse Act.

Disclosing Singpass passwords or access codes carries penalties of up to three years' imprisonment, fines of up to S$10,000, or both.

Offenders convicted of cheating under the Penal Code may face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both. Additionally, money laundering offences may result in jail terms of up to ten years, fines of up to S$500,000, or both.

The police reiterated that firm action would continue to be taken against those who participate in illegal gambling or enable such schemes. Members of the public are urged to reject any offers to sell or "rent out" their bank accounts or Singpass credentials and to stay alert to job scams that ask for access to financial or digital identity information.

The authorities also advised the public to steer clear of illegal gambling activities. People seeking support for gambling addiction may contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1800-6-668-668.