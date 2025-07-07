Singapore: 35-Year-Old Van Driver Dies Following Collision with Truck in Seletar

A 35-year-old man died on Sunday, July 6, after the van he was driving collided with a truck in Singapore's Seletar area.

The police said that they were informed about the accident involving a van and a tipper truck along Seletar West Link towards Yishun Avenue 1 at about 10.05 am on Sunday.

According to the Singapore Civil Defense Force, one of its paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

Photos that went viral online showed at least two lanes were cordoned off and a blue tent at the scene of the accident.

The police investigations are still ongoing.

In 2024, reports stated that 142 people died in 139 fatal accidents. Nine of the fatalities resulted from collisions with trailers, vans, pickup trucks, lorries, and tipper trucks.