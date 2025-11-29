Singapore: 35-Year-Old Man Charged with Dangerous Driving Causing Death Following Fatal Tampines Accident

A 35-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday, November 28, for dangerous driving causing death and several other traffic offences following a fatal collision in Tampines earlier this week.

The incident occurred on November 24 at about 2.30 pm at the junction of Tampines Avenue 7 and Tampines Street 42, where a car collided with a 67-year-old man riding a power-assisted bicycle (PAB). The cyclist was found unconscious at the scene and was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver not only fled the scene immediately after the crash but also abandoned the vehicle. He allegedly failed to render any assistance to the injured cyclist and did not report the accident to authorities within the required 24 hours. The police investigations also found that he had been driving without a valid licence.

The Traffic Police identified the man through extensive ground inquiries and footage from police cameras, arresting him on November 26 — two days after the accident.

He is expected to face a total of eight charges, including dangerous driving causing death, driving without a valid licence, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report the accident, and failing to render assistance.

He will also be charged for leaving a vehicle in a manner that caused undue inconvenience to other road users, using a vehicle without insurance coverage, and taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

The offence of dangerous driving causing death carries a jail term of up to eight years and disqualification from driving, with stiffer penalties for repeat offenders. Other offences he faces carry penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment, depending on severity and whether the offender has prior convictions.

The Traffic Police reminded motorists to obey road laws and ensure they hold valid licences for the vehicles they operate. Those involved in accidents must stop and assist injured parties, including calling for medical help when necessary.

"Leaving an accident scene without rendering assistance is a criminal offence," the police said, adding that firm action will be taken against those who endanger others on the road.