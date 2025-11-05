Singapore: 34-Year-Old Man Charged for Involvement in Multiple Cheating Cases

A 34-year-old man was charged in court on Monday, November 3, for his suspected involvement in a case of cheating.

The police said that they were alerted to a case of cheating at Suntec City, where the man had allegedly produced an edited screenshot of a PayNow transfer and left with electronic products without making actual payment, on November 1 at 12.40 pm.

"Through follow-up investigations, officers established the identity of the man and arrested him within three hours. Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in five other similar cases of cheating," the police added.

The man was charged with one count of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871.

Cheating is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Singapore police take these offenses seriously and will act swiftly to punish cheaters. The public is urged to exercise caution when using PayNow and to confirm payments before releasing goods or services.