Singapore: 34-Year-Old Man Arrested for Alleged Theft of S$52,000 Rolex from Ocean Drive Home

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the theft of a luxury watch from a residential unit along Ocean Drive, the police said.

The incident occurred on January 6 at about 10.25 am, when the police were alerted to a case of theft in dwelling involving a Rolex watch valued at around S$52,000. The watch was reported missing from a home in the Ocean Drive area.

Following extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of closed-circuit television footage, officers from the Clementi Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him the next day, on January 7. The stolen watch was recovered from the man at the time of his arrest.

The police said that the man will be charged in court with theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871. The offence carries a punishment of up to seven years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.

In a statement, the police reiterated their zero-tolerance stance towards such crimes and said they would spare no effort to apprehend offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.