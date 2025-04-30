Singapore: 33-Year-Old SCDF Officer Charged with Multiple Sex Offences Involving At Least 1 Minor Girl

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer has been charged with 10 counts of sexually penetrating a minor and one count of possessing pornographic videos.

The 33-year-old male is accused of committing the offenses between December 2023 and June 2024, but he cannot be identified because of a gag order protecting the identities of the girl or girls.

Since such information has been concealed from court documents, it is difficult to determine the precise number of alleged victims implicated.

The officer is charged with sexually penetrating a 15-year-old girl on December 20, 2023, which is said to have been the beginning of his crime spree.

According to reports, the individual committed similar offenses in 2024 between January and April.

He allegedly did so at locations such as multi-story parking lots in Telok Blangah and Clementi, according to court documents.

Additionally, he is charged with having seven pornographic movies on his laptop on June 20 of that year.

The Straits Times quoted SCDF as saying, "We immediately removed the officer from his field-related duties and placed him in an administrative post once we were informed that police investigations on him were ongoing."

"SCDF takes a very serious view of such conduct by our officers. (We expect) all our officers to always uphold exemplary standards of professionalism, conduct and discipline," it added.

A representative for the SCDF noted that because the court case is still pending, the service is unable to comment further.

The SCDF stated on Tuesday, April 29, that the officer has been suspended on half-pay since April 20, 2024.

In July, the man is anticipated to enter a guilty plea.

An offender faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine for each conviction of sexually penetrating a minor. Additionally, an offender who is found in possession of pornographic films faces a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.