Singapore: 33-Year-Old Man Rushed to Hospital Following Accident in Hougang Involving GetGo Car

A 33-year-old man was rushed to hospital following an accident involving two cars and a lorry in Hougang just after midnight on Sunday, October 5.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about an accident along Hougang Avenue 8 and the junction of Hougang Avenue 7 and Hougang Street 52 at about 12.05 am on the same day.

According to the police, a 29-year-old male car driver is assisting them with the investigations.

The authorities said that a 33-year-old male driver was transported to Sengkang General Hospital after becoming conscious. SCDF further stated that although it evaluated a person for injuries, the individual refused to be transported to the hospital.

The accident's aftermath was captured in a picture that user Various_Bluejay_1004 posted to the social media site Reddit.

On the right of a two-lane road, a white GetGo vehicle with a broken bonnet is visible facing the traffic.

There were a number of spectators gathered on a nearby patch of grass.

In a different video a user named annaphylaxisb uploaded to TikTok, a black car with a badly damaged back is seen standing motionless in the yellow box on the road. The ground is littered with debris.

A man was seen getting assistance from onlookers from the driver's side of the vehicle.

After that, the video cuts to the white GetGo car, where a man is seen chatting with a police officer. Additionally, a police motorcycle is visible close to the GetGo vehicle.

Once the car rental company was informed of the accident, GetGo sent its employees for on-site assistance, according to a GetGo spokesperson.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment beyond sharing that no injuries were sustained," the spokesperson said, as reported by The Straits Times.

It further added that the company will fully assist the authorities in their investigation.