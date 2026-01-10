Singapore: 32-Year-Old Woman Arrested Over Suspected Loan Shark Harassment in Geylang Bahru

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in loan shark activities following a harassment case at a residential unit in Geylang Bahru.

The police said that they were alerted at about 8.05 pm on January 5 after a debtor's note and a plastic bag containing red paint were found placed on the main gate of a home along Geylang Bahru, in what is believed to be an act of loan shark harassment.

Following investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Central Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested her the next day, on January 6.

Preliminary findings indicate that the woman is believed to be linked to other similar cases of loan shark harassment across the island.

She will be charged in court under the Moneylenders Act 2008. For first-time offenders, the offence of loan shark harassment carries a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, an imprisonment term of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

The police reiterated that they have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities, adding that those who vandalise properties or cause annoyance and disruption to public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not to work with or assist them in any way. Anyone who suspects or knows of loansharking activities is urged to call the police at 999.