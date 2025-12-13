Singapore: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Boon Lay Drive Knife Incident, Faces Weapons Charge

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a knife-related incident at Boon Lay Drive earlier this month, police said on Friday, December 12.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the man is expected to be charged on Saturday, December 13, for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

The arrest followed investigations into an incident that took place on December 6 at the void deck of Block 188, where a 58-year-old man was found injured at about 7 pm.

At the time of the incident, the police had said efforts were under way to locate the suspect. The injured man was conscious when he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for treatment.

In an earlier statement issued on December 7, the police said two knives and a chopper were recovered from the scene. These items have since been seized as part of the investigation.

Reiterating their stance against violence, the police said they have zero tolerance for such acts within the community and will take firm action against those who break the law. If convicted, the accused faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.