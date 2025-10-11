Singapore: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested for 2 Cases of Loan Shark Harassment

A 32-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in two cases of loan shark harassment in Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received a report on a case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit along Yishun Street 42 on 8 October 2025 at about 10.50 am. According to the authority, a debtor's note was found outside the unit.

SPF said, "Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on the same day. The man is also believed to be involved in another similar case of loan shark harassment."

The man will face charges under the Moneylenders Act of 2008 in court. Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.

Harassment by loan shark is not tolerated by the Singapore police. "Those who deliberately vandalize properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," concluded SPF.