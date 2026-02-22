Singapore: 31-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Tipper Truck on AYE

A 31-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving a tipper truck on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) in the early hours of Sunday, February 22.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the collision at about 4.10am. The accident occurred on the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), before the exit to Lower Delta Road.

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Singapore General Hospital, where he later died. A 38-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with investigations, police said.

Footage shared on the Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers at about 6.30 am showed at least four police vehicles and a Crime Scene Investigation van at the scene. Several officers were seen standing near a motorcycle that had been placed on its stand, while a tipper truck was parked further ahead in the centre lane of the expressway.

The police investigations are still ongoing.

The incident comes amid a rise in traffic fatalities. According to police statistics covering January to June 2025, there were 78 fatal accidents in the first half of the year, an 11.4% increase from 70 cases in the same period in 2024.

A total of 79 fatalities were recorded in the first six months of 2025, up 9.7% from 72 deaths a year earlier. Accidents involving motorcyclists also increased by 9.5% to 2,088 cases, compared with 1,907 cases in the corresponding period in 2024.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders continue to be disproportionately represented in road deaths, accounting for 54.4% of all traffic fatalities, police said.