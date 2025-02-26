Singapore: 31-Year-Old Man Jailed for Filming Obscene Videos of Girlfriend, Colleague After Blindfolding Them

A 31-year-old man was sentenced to eight months and 12 weeks' jail on Wednesday, February 26, for blindfolding women and secretly recording them having sex with him. He pleaded guilty to two charges of insulting the women's modesty and two counts of voyeurism.

The sentencing was based on six voyeurism accusations, including the fact that he had taken ten upskirt recordings of six unidentified women between 2018 and 2021. A gag order has been put in place in order to safeguard the identity of the ladies involved in the case.

According to the prosecution's submissions, the guy is a serial offender who, over the course of three years, targeted friends, strangers, sexual partners, and even his own girlfriend.

One of the women, who was his girlfriend at the time, had caught him filming such videos multiple times, but he persisted. Later on, it was found that he had also taken upskirt pictures of his 2018 university classmate.

The court heard that his girlfriend reported him to the police in April 2021 because she was concerned that he was continuing to use his phone to record compromising videos of her.

She claimed that after he blindfolded her during their sexual encounters, she had multiple instances of him secretly filming her. She had forced him to delete the videos on each occasion.

The authorities confiscated the man's external hard drive and smartphone after they began investigating him in June 2021.

At least 44 movies, ranging from upskirting to his partners' recordings, were found on both devices, according to forensic analysis.

The videos showed the man using his phone to record two upskirt movies of his university classmate in 2018 while she was sitting across from him or passing by. He did this by putting his phone beneath her dress or skirt.

After blindfolding his then-girlfriend, he recorded himself having sex with her again between January and July 2020. He was found to be in possession of four such videos.

In June 2021, he recorded another woman, a coworker, using the same technique. According to the court, the two were having sex at the time. He was found to be in possession of seven such videos.

Anyone found guilty of disparaging a woman's modesty faces a maximum one-year jail sentence, a fine, or both. An offender faces up to two years in prison, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties for each conviction of voyeurism.