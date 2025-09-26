Singapore: 30-Year-Old Woman Charged for Possessing Kpods Intended for Sale

A 30-year-old woman was taken to court on charges of selling e-vaporizers and Kpods to three different people on Thursday, on September 25.

The court documents stated that Eng Xiao Bei is accused of having two Kpods, or etomidate-laced vapes, for sale to a person identified as Dandre for S$124 on July 19 at an HDB flat in Punggol.

Eng, who is charged with five counts, allegedly sold one Kpod for S$64 to a third party, Jonas, at the same location on August 5.

She is also accused of selling one Kpod and one e-vaporizer to Jerel on June 11 for S$64 and S$58 respectively.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a statement that Eng was apprehended on September 23 during an enforcement operation at her home in Punggol Field.

The authority said, "During the search of Eng's unit, HSA officers uncovered and seized 58 e-vaporizers and related components, and eight e-vaporizer pods suspected to contain etomidate."

"Eng was arrested the same day to assist with investigations into the alleged possession of e-vaporizers and pods, and alleged supply of e-vaporizers and etomidate pods between June and August 2025," HSA said, adding, that etomidate testing is being done on the confiscated pods.

Those found guilty of selling Kpods from September 1st face a maximum fine of S$10,000, a maximum jail sentence of six months, or both.

After etomidate was designated as a Class C controlled substance on September 1, 40-year-old Derek Khor Boon Chun was the first individual to face charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act on September 8.

On September 6, he was arrested at a parking lot on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 after allegedly being discovered in possession of forty-three Kpods.

An offender faces a fine of up to S$2,000 for possessing e-vaporizers.