Singapore: 30-Year-Old NSman Dies in Hospital After Collapsing Near Maju Camp

An operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) died after collapsing outside Maju Camp on the evening of June 30, the Ministry of Defense (Mindef) said in a statement on July 1.

Between 6:50 and 8 pm, the 30-year-old finished a National Service Fitness Improvement Training (NS FIT) session at Maju Fitness Conditioning Center.

Mindef said that he reported feeling well to the fitness instructors and was cleared to leave the center after the session.

He booked out of Maju Camp by 8:11 pm. However, he passed out outside the camp not long after departing. A bystander saw this and called for an ambulance.

According to Mindef, the Singapore Civil Defense Force was informed about the incident at 8:16 pm and an ambulance arrived at 8:25 pm.

Resuscitation procedures were carried out on the spot and continued on the way to the National University Hospital, Mindef added.

About 9 pm, he arrived at the hospital. At 9:54 pm, he was declared dead despite urgent medical attention.

In order to review safety procedures and protocols and to remind soldiers of the importance of safety, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) have put in place a safety pause on NS FIT training until July 4.

The 10-session NS FIT program encourages NSmen to make regular exercise and fitness a part of their lives. It has taken the place of the individual physical proficiency test's remedial and optional preparatory training components since 2021.

The statement said, "The SAF is rendering support to the family in their time of grief. We extend our deepest condolences to the family."

The cause of death will be investigated further.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed his sadness in a Facebook post and said that he was saddened by the death, which occurred on the eve of SAF Day on July 1.

SM Lee said, "While we commemorate the unwavering commitment of our servicemen and women in defending Singapore, we also want to protect their lives, and training safely remains a top priority."

In addition, he urged Singaporeans to honor the sacrifices and contributions made by NSFs, regulars, NSmen, and their families in maintaining the Republic's security, saying that only a robust and secure SAF can shield Singapore from possible threats and help it endure in a volatile and increasingly complex world.