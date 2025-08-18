Singapore: 30-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Multi-Vehicle Collision on TPE

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died in a deadly accident involving another motorcycle and a lorry on the TPE on Sunday, August 17.

The police said that they were informed about the accident on the TPE towards the PIE, before the exit to Seletar Link, at about 9.20 am.

The police said on Sunday that the man was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, where he passed away later. However, they didn't name the hospital.

Meanwhile, the other motorcyclist, 25, was conscious when he was taken to a hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force said that one of them was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, while the other was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

According to Straits Times, the deceased was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

On SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page, dashcam footage showed a truck driving on a wet road before it seemed to skid across the motorway from the left-most lane and collide with the two motorcycle riders.

A helmet was then seen rolling down the road from the scene of the collision. There were debris at the location.

The police investigations are still ongoing.