Singapore: 30-Year-Old Man Taken into Custody for Multiple Motorcycle Parts Theft Cases

A 30-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in multiple cases of theft of motorcycle component parts.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received several reports of component parts purportedly being stolen from motorcycles that were parked at various multi-storey carparks along Marsiling Drive, Woodlands Avenue 4 and Woodlands Drive between July 24 and October 30.

SPF said, "The stolen component parts include motorcycle brake calipers and exhaust pipes, with a total estimated value of about S$5,700."

"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV and Police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on November 13," added SPF.

According to preliminary investigations, he is thought to have been involved in over 10 cases that are similar throughout the island.

The man will be charged in court with stealing auto parts in accordance with Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871. A fine and a maximum sentence of seven years in prison are associated with the offense.