Singapore: 30-Year-Old Malaysian Man Arrested at Tuas Checkpoint for Attempted Duty-Unpaid Cigarette Smuggling

A 30-year-old Malaysian man was arrested after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers uncovered 150 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in a Malaysia-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint.

The incident occurred on December 1, 2025, when the lorry was directed for enhanced checks. In a Facebook post on Monday, January 5, ICA said search and examination officers found the contraband concealed within the cabin area of the vehicle.

The driver was subsequently arrested, and the case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

ICA noted that the arrest comes amid heightened enforcement efforts during the year-end period.

In an advisory issued on November 17, the authority had warned travellers that intensified checks would be carried out to curb the smuggling of e-vaporisers and other contraband items during the school holidays. A similar warning was also released on December 18 ahead of the year-end festive season.

Under Singapore law, the buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act. Upon conviction, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Authorities added that vehicles used in such offences, as well as proceeds from the sale of duty-unpaid goods, may also be seized and forfeited.