Singapore: 30-Year-Old Female Motorcyclist Killed in Accident with SBS Transit Bus on PIE

A 30-year-old female motorcyclist died after a deadly collision with an SBS Transit bus on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Thursday, October 9.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident on the PIE towards Changi before the Bedok Reservoir Road exit at about 5 pm on the same day.

According to SCDF, the motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where she subsequently passed away.

SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu responded to a media question by saying that CCTV footage from the off-service bus, which was in the third lane, showed the motorcyclist falling on the right between two cars in the adjacent lanes.

Wu said, "The impact caused her to be thrown into lane three, where our bus captain swerved and applied the emergency brakes in an effort to avoid her, but sadly could not."

She also mentioned that SBS Transit had given the police access to the CCTV footage in order to facilitate their investigations.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of the motorcyclist and would like to extend our sincere condolences to her family during this very difficult time," she added.

A van and an SBS Transit bus are seen abruptly stopping on the highway in dashcam footage from a passing vehicle that was shared on the SGRV Facebook page.

An orange scooter is spotted on its side in the third lane, ahead of the bus, as the dashcam-equipped car drives by.

Later, two drivers are observed crouching and inspecting beneath the bus's front end, one of whom is thought to be the driver.

Investigations by the police are still ongoing.