Three teenagers, aged between 14 and 15, were arrested by the Singapore police for their suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment by fire.

The police said in a statement on Monday, September 29, that they were informed about an incident at a Housing Board flat along Boon Lay Drive on September 24 at around 3.05 pm.

The unit's main gate and door had been set on fire, and a graffiti about loan shark was also scrawled on a wall near the staircase landing.

Within six hours, officers from the Jurong Police Division and Criminal Investigation were able to identify the teenagers and take them into custody with the help of police camera footage.

According to the police, they confiscated a cell phone, a black marker, a black hoodie, and a pair of sunglasses as case exhibits.

The police added that the investigations against the three teenagers are still ongoing.

First-time offenders who commit loan shark harassment may face up to five years in prison, six strokes of the cane, and a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000.

"The police have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities," the police concluded.