Singapore: 3 Rushed to Hospital, Including 1 with Burn Injuries, After Fire at Kovan Condominium

Six people were rescued following a fire at a condominium in Kovan in the early hours of Thursday, February 19, with three of them taken to hospital for treatment.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at 6 Kovan Rise at about 2.30 am. The address corresponds to Kovan Regency condominium.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a unit on the 14th floor engulfed in flames. SCDF said its officers heard cries for help and banging sounds coming from inside the smoke-filled two-storey unit. They immediately forced entry and began a search and rescue operation.

Four occupants were rescued from the first level of the unit, while two others were brought out from the second level. The fire, which affected the kitchen and living room on the lower floor, was put out using a water jet. Other parts of the apartment sustained varying degrees of heat and smoke damage.

Of the six people rescued, three were assessed for smoke inhalation, with one of them also suffering burn injuries. All three were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for further treatment.

The remaining three individuals were assessed at the scene and did not require hospitalisation.

SCDF said that about 100 residents from the affected block had evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.