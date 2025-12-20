Singapore: 3 People Injured in Multi-Vehicle Accident Involving Singapore Prison Service Van

Three people, including an inmate and two escorting officers, sustained minor injuries after a Singapore Prison Service (SPS) vehicle was involved in a traffic accident with two private vehicles on Friday, December 19.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, December 20, SPS said that the accident occurred on the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), after the Jalan Bahagia exit.

The prison vehicle was transporting an inmate and two officers from Tan Tock Seng Hospital back to Selarang Park Complex following a medical appointment.

According to SPS, a private vehicle collided into the rear of the prison vehicle, causing it to subsequently hit another private vehicle in front of it. The impact resulted in the inmate and one escorting officer being trapped at the rear of the SPS vehicle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was activated and rescued the trapped individuals using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The inmate was later conveyed by SPS to Changi General Hospital, where he received medical treatment and was discharged. The two escorting officers also sustained minor injuries and were treated.

SPS said that it is assisting the police with ongoing investigations into the incident.