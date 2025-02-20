Singapore: 3 People, including Woman, Hospitalised after Truck Driver Flees in Hit-and-Run Case on SLE

A truck driver struck two motorcycle riders and fled the site of the collision on Monday evening, February 17.

The collision happened around 10.35 pm on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) heading towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that two male riders and one female pillion, both between the ages of 20 and 35, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat hospital while aware.

A truck is seen indicating to change lanes to avoid some roadworks ahead of its lane in a video posted to the Facebook page of SG Road Vigilante.

A motorcycle with a pillion rider on the rightmost lane attempted to slow down to avoid the truck as it merged into that lane. Regretfully, a second biker who was right behind collided with the first bike. The truck driver carried on after the collision.

A worker at the construction site is seen hurrying to help the injured bikers at the end of the footage.

According to Shin Min Daily, a friend of one of the victims later posted on Facebook that the female pillion's hand was ran over by the truck's wheel, while the first male rider had a spine injury.

When contacted, the police said on February 17 that they were notified of a hit-and-run incident involving a truck and two motorbikes along SLE towards BKE at around 10.35 pm.

Investigations are still underway, according to the police.