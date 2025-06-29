Singapore: 3 People, Including Woman, Arrested for Drug Offences After Police Chase, Car Crash in Jalan Besar

Three people in their 20s were arrested on Sunday, June 29, following a police chase where the suspects' car collided with a lorry.

In response to inquiries, the police stated that at approximately 5.45 am, while on patrol along Syed Alwi Road heading towards Jalan Besar, they noticed a car parked carelessly there.

When the officers checked on the vehicle, the driver, a 25-year-old man, ran away and was apprehended after a chase.

When he was brought to the hospital, the man, who was wanted by the police for traffic-related offenses, was conscious. He was taken into custody for offenses involving drugs.

According to the police, a 25-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car drove the car away while the officers were making the arrest.

The vehicle was later discovered by police on Syed Alwi Road. The vehicle sped off when it saw the police and struck a truck on the same street.

Substances thought to be controlled substances and drug utensils were later discovered in the vehicle by the police.

The woman and another traveler, a 23-year-old female, were taken into custody on suspicion of drug-related offenses.

According to the police, the Central Narcotics Bureau has been tasked with investigating the three people's alleged drug-related offenses.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) stated that on Sunday at approximately 7.50 am, it received a notification of an accident in Jalan Besar close to Syed Alwi Road.

The SCDF transported one individual to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.