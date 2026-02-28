Singapore: 3 People, Including 2 Teens, Under Police Probe for Unlicensed Driving and Use of Deregistered Vehicles

Three young men, including two 16-year-olds, are assisting police with investigations into multiple traffic-related offences, among them unlicensed driving and the use of deregistered vehicles.

In the first incident, the two male teenagers were spotted taking turns riding a motorcycle along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 on February 8. The police said that the officers responded to the case at about 8.40 pm after being alerted to the activity.

Preliminary investigations found that the pair were allegedly riding without valid licences. The motorcycle involved had also been deregistered and was not covered by insurance. Both the teens are being investigated for offences including driving without a valid licence, underage riding, using a deregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance coverage.

In a separate case a week later, the Traffic Police (TP) were alerted at about 10.15 pm on February 15 to the suspected use of a false number plate on a vehicle at VivoCity shopping centre.

Officers who arrived at the scene discovered a Volkswagen car bearing a number plate that matched the registration details of another legally registered vehicle of the same colour. Further checks revealed that the car found at VivoCity had been deregistered.

A 22-year-old man, who allegedly did not possess a valid driving licence, is now under investigation for several offences. These include driving without a valid licence, using a deregistered vehicle, displaying a false number plate and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The police stressed that deregistered vehicles pose significant safety risks, as they are not insured and may not meet required roadworthiness standards. The dangers are heightened when such vehicles are driven by individuals without proper licences, potentially putting other road users at risk.

Authorities also highlighted concerns over the use of false number plates, particularly when they replicate the details of legitimate vehicles of similar make and colour. Such actions can hamper investigations and may lead to innocent vehicle owners being wrongly implicated, while the actual offenders attempt to avoid detection.

Investigations into both cases are still ongoing.