Singapore: 3 People Hospitalized Following Four-Vehicle Crash in Yishun

Three people were rushed to hospital following an accident in Yishun Avenue 2 on Friday evening, October 16.

The police said that they were informed about an accident, involving three cars and a lorry at about 6.45 pm.

According to police, the three injured people, included a 78-year-old male car driver, his 69-year-old female passenger and a 46-year-old female car driver.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force said those three people were conscious while being taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that a yellow car was one of the vehicles involved and was traveling against the flow of traffic.

The bumper of the yellow car looks to be seriously damaged in one of the collision photos. Additionally, it seems to have collided with the other two vehicles.

The police investigations are still ongoing, and a 29-year-old woman driver is helping with the same.