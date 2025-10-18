International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Singapore

Singapore: 3 People Hospitalized Following Four-Vehicle Crash in Yishun

68-year-old woman woman dies after bus rolls down slope in Singapore
A man waits to cross a road junction in Singapore. Reuters (Representational Image)

Three people were rushed to hospital following an accident in Yishun Avenue 2 on Friday evening, October 16.

The police said that they were informed about an accident, involving three cars and a lorry at about 6.45 pm.

According to police, the three injured people, included a 78-year-old male car driver, his 69-year-old female passenger and a 46-year-old female car driver.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force said those three people were conscious while being taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that a yellow car was one of the vehicles involved and was traveling against the flow of traffic.

The bumper of the yellow car looks to be seriously damaged in one of the collision photos. Additionally, it seems to have collided with the other two vehicles.

The police investigations are still ongoing, and a 29-year-old woman driver is helping with the same.

Related topics : Road accident
READ MORE