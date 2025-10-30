Singapore: 3 People Hospitalized After Van Crashes into Traffic Light, Overturns in Woodlands

Three people were hospitalized following an accident in Singapore's Woodlands on Tuesday, October 28.

The police and Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident, involving a van, a bicycle and a pedestrian. According to the authorities, the van was believed to have skidded at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 4 and Woodlands Avenue 7 at about 5 pm.

SCDF added that they transported one person to Woodlands Health Campus and two to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The three men, who were conscious, were a 29-year-old male cyclist, a 49-year-old male pedestrian, and a 60-year-old male van driver.

The police investigations are being aided by the van driver.

A van on the leftmost lane is seen approaching the intersection when it mounts the kerb and strikes a traffic light in dashcam footage posted to the Facebook page of the SG Road Vigilante group.

The van flips and turns turtle, landing a few meters away as the traffic light crashes onto the road.

Images of the aftermath showed at least three SCDF vehicles, a number of SCDF members, and onlookers.

The police investigations are still going on.