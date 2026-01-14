Singapore: 3 Motorcyclists Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash on AYE Towards MCE

Three motorcyclists were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) on Wednesday morning, January 14.

The accident occurred at about 7.25 am after the Tuas Checkpoint exit. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) alerted motorists to the incident in a Facebook post shortly after 8 am, warning of congestion in the area.

Images and videos circulating on social media showed two Malaysia-registered cars and six motorcycles stopped or toppled across two of the three lanes.

Several of the motorcycles involved were seen bearing Malaysian licence plates. In some of the footage, four motorists were observed leaning against the concrete road divider, with one appearing to have blood stains on his shirt.

Debris, including motorcycle parts and personal belongings from the motorcycles' side boxes, was scattered across two lanes, contributing to traffic disruption during the morning peak hour.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that three male motorcyclists, aged between 24 and 42, were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

The police confirmed that the accident involved two cars and six motorcycles and added that investigations are ongoing.

ICA later said in an update at 10.45 am that the accident had been cleared at about 10.40 am, and traffic conditions were expected to gradually improve.