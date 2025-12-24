Singapore: 3 Men Charged Over Alleged Molestation, Harassment at Home Team Facility

Three men were charged on Tuesday, December 23, in connection with multiple alleged cases of molestation and harassment reported at a Home Team facility.

The identities of the accused, the victims and the location involved cannot be disclosed due to a gag order imposed to safeguard those affected.

The court documents reviewed by The Straits Times stated that the accused comprise a 25-year-old Singaporean man and two Singapore permanent residents aged 23 and 24.

The two permanent residents each face two charges of molestation, while the Singaporean man has been charged with eight offences, including molestation and harassment.

Investigators allege that one victim was repeatedly targeted, with two separate incidents involving all three accused said to have taken place between August and September 2023.

According to the documents, the same victim was allegedly singled out again on October 10, 2023, when the Singaporean accused is said to have pulled down the victim's pants and slapped his bare buttocks. The Singaporean man is also accused of molesting a second individual at the facility on two occasions in October 2023.

In addition, the court papers allege that the Singaporean accused molested a third victim sometime between August and November 2023 and committed acts that insulted the victim's modesty.

The cases involving all three men are scheduled to be mentioned again in court on January 27, 2026. Under the law, each count of molestation carries a potential punishment of up to three years' imprisonment, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties.