Singapore: 3 Men Charged Over Alleged Molestation, Harassment at Government Facility

Three men were charged in court on December 23 following reports of alleged molestation and harassment at a government facility.

The details of the accused and the location cannot be disclosed due to a gag order imposed to protect the identities of the victims.

According to court documents cited by The Straits Times, the accused comprise a 25-year-old Singaporean man and two Singapore permanent residents aged 23 and 24.

The two permanent residents face two charges of molestation each, while the Singaporean is facing eight charges involving offences such as molestation and harassment.

Investigations indicate that one victim was allegedly targeted on multiple occasions, with two separate incidents involving all three accused said to have taken place between August and September 2023.

The victim was allegedly singled out again on October 10, 2023, when the Singaporean accused is said to have pulled down the man's pants and struck his bare buttocks.

The Singaporean man is also accused of molesting a second victim on two occasions in October 2023. In addition, he allegedly molested a third victim at some point between August and November 2023 and is said to have insulted the victim's modesty during the incident.

The cases involving the three men are scheduled to be mentioned again in court on January 27, 2026. Under the law, each count of molestation carries a maximum penalty of up to three years' imprisonment, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.