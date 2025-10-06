Singapore: 3 Hospitalized, 50 Evacuated Following Kitchen Fire at Toa Payoh HDB Flat

Three people were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out in the kitchen of an HDB flat in Toa Payoh on Monday morning, October 6.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the fire, which took place at Block 63, Lorong 5 Toa Payoh, at about 9.45 am.

A third-floor apartment's kitchen was on fire when SCDF got there. According to SCDF, a water jet was used to put out the fire. It also stated that roughly 50 people had been evacuated from the impacted block.

According to preliminary findings, the fire most likely started as an electrical fire.

The SCDF said that two of the three individuals who were brought to Singapore General Hospital were assessed for smoke inhalation, and the third person felt unwell.

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Cai Yinzhou told ST that nobody was in the impacted unit when the incident occurred.

He added that when he arrived at around 10.30 am, town council and community center volunteers were already there to help.

"We are assisting the affected unit with rehoming, to assess the extent of the damage, and to bring out any items that can be recovered," Cai told ST.

When ST got there at around 10.50 am, the fire had already been put out.

A number of locals were seated at a pavilion adjacent to the impacted block. Two women wearing oxygen masks were being attended to by paramedics.

While the police continued to cordone off the area, SCDF personnel were observed packing their equipment.

Around 11 am, the residents were allowed to return home.

Awal, who resides in the impacted unit, got a call about the fire from one of his neighbors at 10 am, while he was out delivering food.

The 29-year-old lives in the one-room rental unit with his five children, aged between two and eight.

The SCDF advised the public to refrain from overloading electrical outlets with appliances, leaving them running when not in use, and leaving batteries and charging devices unattended for prolonged periods of time in order to prevent electrical fires.

Replace or repair damaged wires and cords and always choose appliances or electrical plugs with the safety mark.