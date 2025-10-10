Singapore: 29-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Along Eng Neo Avenue in Bukit Timah

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died in a deadly collision with a lorry in Bukit Timah on Wednesday, October 9 in Singapore.

The police said that they were informed about an accident in Eng Neo Avenue towards the PIE at about 10.30 am.

According to the authority, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The investigations are still ongoing, and a 49-year-old lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

A man was seen in pictures obtained by The Straits Times lying on his side on the right side of the road, one leg resting on the road divider. A motorcycle was seen on the left side of the road.