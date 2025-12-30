Singapore: 29-Year-Old Driver Hospitalised After Car Skids and Overturns in Katong

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital after the car she was driving flipped over following an accident in Katong on Monday, December 29.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted at about 10.15 am to a traffic accident involving a car at the junction of Margate Road and Meyer Road.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle is believed to have skidded before overturning. No other vehicles were reported to be involved in the incident.

The driver was conscious when she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment. She is currently assisting the police with investigations, which are still ongoing.