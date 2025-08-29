Singapore: 28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Hospitalized Following AYE Collision with Private Bus

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to hospital following an accident with a private bus on the AYE on Thursday, August 28.

The accident took place on Thursday evening along the AYE towards Tuas, near the Penjuru Road exit.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defense Force said that they were informed about the accident at 6.40 pm on Thursday.

According to reports, and the man was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In a video that was uploaded to the Facebook page of SG Road Vigilante, a motorcyclist is seen changing lanes after his car seems to hit the back of a bus that is moving in the rightmost lane.

The bus continues to travel ahead as the video then shows the motorcyclist being thrown off his bike and landing at the edge of the rightmost lane.

The police said they are trying to find the bus driver.

Meanwhile, the police investigations are still going on.