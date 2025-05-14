Singapore: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested for Loanshark Harassment in Bedok

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday, May 13, for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

The SPF said in a press statement that they were informed about the loanshark harassment case on Monday, May 12 at about 9.25 am. The incident took place at a residential unit along Bedok Reservoir Road, where the main gate and door of the residential unit was splashed with red paint, and a debtor's note was left behind.

The SPF said, "Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within the same day. Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is allegedly involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment."

"The man will be charged in court on 14 May under the Moneylenders Act 2008. For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine between S$5,000 and S$50,000, with imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes," the statement added.

The Police have zero tolerance against loanshark harassment actions. Those who willfully damage property, annoy others, or interfere with public safety and security will face harsh legal consequences.

The police advised the general public to avoid loansharks and refrain from collaborating or helping them in any manner. If members of the public believe or know someone who may be involved in loansharking, they can contact the police at 999.