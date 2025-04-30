Singapore: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested for Drunk Driving After Car Crashes in Edgedale Plains

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the police for a number of offenses, including dangerous driving and driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

The police said that he was also arrested for operating a car without insurance and for failing to have a proper road tax.

According to OneMotoring checks, the road tax on the Mercedes-Benz GLC300 hybrid vehicle had expired in December 2024.

The police added that they were informed about an accident involving three cars and a motorcycle at the junction of Punggol Field and Edgedale Plains at 12.55 pm on April 25.

The 34-year-old motorcyclist was transported to the hospital while conscious.

A video that was circulated on social media showed a white car driving against the flow of traffic. Subsequently, the same white car was seen with its front end crushed, while other vehicles along with a SingPost three-wheeled motorcycle, which was flipped over, appeared to be damaged.

The police investigations are still ongoing.