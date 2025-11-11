Singapore: 27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies Following Collision with Car on PIE; Driver in Custody

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died on Monday, November 10, following an accident with a car on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident, involving a car and a motorcycle, on the PIE towards Changi Airport after the Lorong 6 Toa Payoh exit at around 10.20 am.

According to the authorities, the motorcyclist passed away after being brought to Tan Tock Seng Hospital while unconscious.

A 31-year-old driver was taken into custody by the police for causing death by driving without due consideration.

Investigations by the police are still ongoing.

In the last two months, there have been three recorded fatal motorcycle accidents on the PIE, including the one that occurred on Monday.

A 36-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in an accident involving two motorcycles on the PIE on September 9.

Another motorcyclist lost their life in an expressway collision with an SBS Transit bus a month later.

In 2024, traffic accident fatalities and injuries reached a five-year high. According to data released by the Traffic Police, the number of fatal traffic accidents increased from 131 in 2023 to 139 in 2024.

There were 78 fatal accidents in the first half of 2025 alone, compared to 70 in the same period the previous year.