Singapore: 27-Year-Old Man Faces Charges for Alleged Involvement in Money Mule Scheme

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Singapore Police for his suspected involvement in money mule activities.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received a report from a victim on June 24 that she was allegedly deceived into handing over S$90,000 in cash to unknown persons over two separate occasions in an online cryptocurrency investment scam.

On Thursday, July 10, the SPF said, "The money was purportedly meant for topping up her online investment account, which was later discovered to be fake."

The officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted an operation through follow-up investigations and arrested the man while he was allegedly attempting to collect additional funds from the victim.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly collected S$5,000 from another victim in a similar scam. The man had reportedly used two S$2 notes with specific serial numbers, which matched photographs sent via online messaging platforms to the victims, as a means of identification. Cash amounting to S$5,000 and the two S$2 notes were seized as case exhibits," added the authority.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday with possession of property suspected to be benefits from criminal conduct and attempted possession of property. The offences carry a fine not exceeding S$150,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding three years, or both.

Anyone suspected of engaging in money mule activities is taken seriously by the Singapore police.

The SPF warned the public that they should turn down seemingly alluring money-making opportunities that promise quick and simple payouts for collecting money, using their bank accounts or Singpass accounts, or allowing their personal bank accounts to be used to receive and send money on behalf of others in order to avoid becoming complicit in these crimes.