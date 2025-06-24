Singapore: 27-Year-Old Man Arrested for Alleged Loan Shark Harassment in Yishun

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday, June 23, for his suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment.

The Singapore Police Force issued a statement saying that they were informed about a case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit along Yishun Street 21 on 31 May at about 7.35 pm. The exterior wall of the unit was splashed with green paint and a debtor's note was found outside the unit.

"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Monday," said SPF.

On Tuesday, June 24, the man will face charges under the Moneylenders Act 2008 in court. Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.

The authority concluded, "Police have zero tolerance against loan shark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalize properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law."

The police advised the public to avoid loan sharks and refrain from collaborating or helping them in any manner. If members of the public suspect or know someone who may be involved in loansharking, they can contact the police at '999'.