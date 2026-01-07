Singapore: 27-Year-Old Car Driver Arrested After Four-Vehicle Crash in Seletar; E-Vaporiser Seized

A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital and subsequently arrested following a multi-vehicle accident in Seletar on Tuesday, January 6.

Officers were alerted to the incident at about 8 am after a collision involving a car, a truck and two cement mixer trucks along 14 Seletar North Link. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was called to the scene at around 8.30 am.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man, was conveyed conscious to Sengkang General Hospital. After receiving medical treatment, he was arrested for suspected rash or negligent conduct in relation to machinery, as well as for fraudulent possession of property, police added.

An e-vaporiser was also seized during the course of investigations, with the related offence referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further action.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, the accident occurred near a construction site. The report said the car had collided with the other vehicles and came to a stop between one of the cement mixer trucks and the truck.

The police investigations are still ongoing.