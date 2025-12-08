Singapore: 268 Suspected Scammers, Money Mules Under Investigation After Islandwide Operation

Singapore police have launched investigations into 268 individuals suspected of involvement in a wide range of scams, following a two-week operation conducted from November 21 to December 4.

The operation, led by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and seven Police Land Divisions, targeted both scammers and money mules believed to have facilitated fraudulent schemes across the island.

According to authorities, the suspects, including 177 men and 91 women aged between 15 and 78, are linked to over 800 reported scam cases, including e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams, and rental scams. Victims in these incidents reportedly suffered losses totaling more than S$4.66 million.

Those assisting with investigations are believed to have committed offences such as cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a licence.

Under Singapore law, cheating carries a maximum jail term of ten years and a fine, while money laundering may result in up to ten years' imprisonment and a fine of up to S$500,000. Operating an unlicensed payment service is punishable by up to three years' jail and a fine of S$125,000.

The recent passage of the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill on November 4 has introduced harsher penalties for scammers.

Individuals found to be running or recruiting for scam syndicates may now face mandatory caning of six to 24 strokes. Scam mules who assist by laundering funds, providing SIM cards, or sharing Singpass credentials could receive discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes, in addition to imprisonment and fines.

The police emphasised that they are taking a firm stance against all forms of scams. Members of the public were reminded not to allow others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as doing so could make them complicit in criminal activity. Investigations into the 268 individuals are still ongoing.