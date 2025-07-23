Singapore: 26-Year-Old Man Taken into Custody Over Motor Vehicle Theft at Yishun

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday, July 21, for his suspected involvement in a case of theft of motor vehicle.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a press release on Wednesday, July 23, and said that they received a report on July 19 that a motorcycle parked at a multi-storey carpark along Yishun Avenue 4 was reportedly stolen at about 3.50 pm.

However. the motorcycle was later found abandoned along Yishun Avenue 11.

SPF said, "Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on July 21."

On Wednesday, July 23, the man will face charges of motor vehicle theft under Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871.

The offense is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine.

The police advised all motorcycle owners to adopt a few prevention measures, including installing anti-theft alarm system, using additional locking devices, etc. to ensure that such thefts can be avoided.