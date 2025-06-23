Singapore: 26-Year-Old Groom-To-Be Dies in Collision with Lorry in Clementi; Driver Arrested

A 26-year-old motorcyclist has died following an accident involving a lorry in Singapore's Clementi.

The motorcyclist's family shared a message on social media announcing the death of their son in the accident that took place on June 19 morning at the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Road.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it was informed about the accident along Clementi Road towards Commonwealth Avenue West at about 9.15 am on 19 June. They added that it involved a motorcycle and a lorry.

MS News reported that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was informed simultaneously and when the SCDF paramedics reached Zuhairi was lying on the road next to a pool of his own blood.

The motorcyclist was sent to the National University Hospital in an unconscious state with serious head and body injuries. Reports stated that a surgery was performed to stop his internal bleeding, however, later he passed away there.

The photos of the accident were posted on Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook. One of the photos showed the motorcycle lying on its side in the middle of the road, while another showed a lorry, possible the one that was involved in the accident.

Following this, the family appealed for witnesses and dashcam video of the accident as the deceased was a son, brother, and nephew, the family would be grateful for any assistance given to them.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the deceased's 23-year-old sister Ika identified him as Muhammad Zuhairi bin Jumahat. She said that he worked as a technician at PSA Singapore.

Ika added that her brother, who was the oldest of four siblings, met with the accident when he was on his way home after finishing the night shift.

Her brother's colleague, who witnessed the accident, said that the lorry was travelling straight but suddenly turned. Zuhairi tried to avoid it, however he ended up crashing into the kerb.

Some of the photos, which was shared by her, showed Zuhairi's motorcycle lying on the road with parts of it having fallen off.

His family was informed at about 10 am, and they rushed to the hospital to meet him.

Ika also revealed that Zuhairi was supposed to get married next year.

Meanwhile, the 68-year-old lorry driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration, causing death.

The police investigations are still ongoing.