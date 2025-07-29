Singapore: 26-Year-Old Female Motorcyclist Injured After Car Rams Into Bollard Near Clementi Coffee Shop

A 26-year-old female motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle near a coffee shop in the Clementi town center on Monday, July 28.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that she was taken to National University Hospital while conscious.

The authorities said they were informed about the accident at Block 449 Clementi Avenue 3 at around 6.35 pm on Monday. An 83-year-old female driver is assisting with police investigations.

According to a picture of the accident's aftermath, it occurred at a zebra crossing between blocks 451 and 449.

A photo shared on the SGRV Front Man Facebook page showed a beige multipurpose vehicle at rest diagonally on the zebra crossing, facing the coffee shop and against the flow of traffic.

At the zebra crossing, a motorcycle was also seen lying on its side on the ground next to the bollards. The picture also showed several bystanders.

The damaged car, a bollard, and debris on the ground were all visible in a picture that was posted in the Facebook post's comments section.

The police investigations are still ongoing.